Diplomats from Zimbabwe, Syria, China and other countries met with deported Ukrainian children in Belarus

Representatives of Zimbabwe, India, Qatar, China, Cuba, Mongolia, UAE, Russia, Syria and Palestine met with 44 deported Ukrainian children from Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk in Belarus.

This was reported by the lawyer of the Regional Center for Human Rights, Kateryna Rashevska.

Officials from Belarus, the Union State and the CIS also joined the meeting. Other states boycotted the event as it does not correspond to the principle of the best interests of the child and aims to justify international wrongful actions, the human rights activist writes.

The children were seated at the table for the press conference and asked about the conditions of their stay. The event took place when the period of stay of these children in Belarus ends.

Facebook / Катерина Рашевська

According to Rashevska, the first secretary of the Russian Embassy in Belarus, Karina Bagiyeva, testified that Russian citizenship is imposed on Ukrainian children and education is organized for them, which does not allow them to preserve their national identity. Baghieva also indicated that the Naftan oil refinery was involved in the removal of the children.

Qatarʼs Chargé dʼaffaires Abdulaiz al-Kuvari said at the meeting that Belarusian families are taking in Ukrainian children, and expressed hope that "even more children will be able to leave Donbas."