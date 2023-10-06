The tape “How is Katya?” won the national competition at the Hamburg Film Festival

Ukrainian film "How is Katya?" directed by Christina Tynkevich won the national feature film competition at the "Filmfest Hamburg".

This is written by the Ukrainian State Film Agency.

The film won the "Scythian Deer" award and a cash prize of 100 000 hryvnias.

Christina Tynkevichʼs debut feature film tells the story of emergency doctor Anna. A woman is looking for justice in an imperfect world. Producers were Olha Matat and Vlad Dudko. The company "Evos Film" was responsible for the production of the film.

The film "Luxembourg, Luxembourg" by Antonio Lukich and the film "Me and Felix" by Iryna Cilyk also received special awards.