Ukrainian movie “How is Katya?” won two awards at the Locarno International Film Festival

Ukrainian movie "How is Katya?" won two awards at the 75th Locarno International Film Festival. The film directed by Kristina Tynkevich received a special prize from the Ciné+ jury, and the lead actress Anastasia Karpenko was recognized as the best actress.

"The award showed that faith is the most important thing that helps us move forward. This is a victory not only for me or for the director. This is a victory for all our Ukrainian people," said actress Anastasia Karpenko.

The debut feature film of Kristina Tynkevich was presented in the competition program "Contest of Cinematographers of Today". It was in Locarno that the world premiere of the film about the emergency doctor Anna, who is looking for justice in this imperfect world, took place.

"When we went to the festival to present the film, I did not expect awards. After all, showing a film at a festival like Locarno is already an award. But the prize is recognition that our work on creating the tape was not in vain. And I am indescribably happy for Nastya, who received the main acting award," added director Kristina Tynkevich.

The special prize of the Ciné+ jury provides for a promotional campaign of the winning film worth 25 thousand Swiss francs on the French TV channel Ciné+ during the rental period in cinemas in France.