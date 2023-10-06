Border guards did not let more than 2 000 officials abroad

The State Border Service did not let more than 2 000 officials abroad (in January they were forbidden to leave without a valid reason).
This was reported by the spokesman of the State Border Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko on October 6.
"During the validity of this rule, more than 2 000 people who held positions under the control of the State Border Service and tried to leave under the conditions specified by the border crossing rules were not allowed to pass through the state border. As I mentioned, it is either for the purpose of a business trip, or accompanying their children," noted Andriy Demchenko.
- On January 27, 2023, the government prohibited officials from leaving Ukraine without valid reasons. Since then, peopleʼs deputies, government officials, representatives of local authorities, prosecutors, judges and many other officials can cross the state border on the basis of a business trip. It is also possible to go abroad for negotiations, for treatment, to care for minor children, but not for vacation.