Border guards did not let more than 2 000 officials abroad

The State Border Service did not let more than 2 000 officials abroad (in January they were forbidden to leave without a valid reason).

This was reported by the spokesman of the State Border Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko on October 6.

"During the validity of this rule, more than 2 000 people who held positions under the control of the State Border Service and tried to leave under the conditions specified by the border crossing rules were not allowed to pass through the state border. As I mentioned, it is either for the purpose of a business trip, or accompanying their children," noted Andriy Demchenko.