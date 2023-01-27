The government has banned officials from leaving Ukraine without valid reasons

In compliance with the decision of the National Security Council, the government approved a resolution prohibiting the departure of officials abroad during the war without valid reasons.

This was reported by the Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

The MPs, government officials, representatives of local authorities, prosecutors, judges and many other officials can cross the state border on the basis of official business. It is also possible to go abroad for negotiations, for treatment, to care for minor children, but not for vacation.

To whom the decision of the National Security Council applies:

on members of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, first deputies and deputy ministers, heads of central executive bodies, their first deputies and MPs;

to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine and their deputies, heads of other auxiliary bodies and services established by the President of Ukraine, and their deputies; to the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, his first deputy and the deputies;

to the chairman and members of the National Council of Ukraine on Television and Radio Broadcasting, the chairman and members of the Accounting Chamber, the chairman and members of the Central Election Commission; to heads and members of other state collegial bodies;

to the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, his first deputies and the deputies, MPs of Ukraine, the representative of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and his representatives, the chairman of the National Bank of Ukraine, his first deputy and the deputies, the permanent representative of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and his deputies;

to heads of local state administrations, their first deputies and deputies, judges of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, judges, prosecutors, heads of other state bodies and their deputies, as well as to heads of structural divisions of state bodies, employees booked for the period of mobilization and wartime by the bodies state authorities, other state bodies and local self-government bodies.

The National Security Council also instructed the SBU to verify the legality of the decisions of the Ministry of Community Development, regional, Kyiv city and military administrations on the departure of Ukrainians abroad.