“Babel” sources: Ukrainian special forces conducted operations in Sudan against the PMC “Wagner”

Ukrainian special forces did conduct operations in Sudan against Russiaʼs PMC "Wagner" and their local allies from the Rapid Support Force (RSF), who attempted a coup dʼétat in April.
This information was confirmed to "Babel" by sources in intelligence circles and provided several videos. In the footage, you can see the work of snipers, FPV drone attacks and a shootout. The details of the operation have not yet been disclosed.
- Earlier, CNN released a story about the September attacks on RSF forces near the cities of Shambat and Khartoum. The journalists put the responsibility for them on the Ukrainian special services. The use of FPV drones "in the Ukrainian style" was also characteristic. Journalists counted a total of eight drone attacks on the Rapid Support Force (RSF) vehicles and facilities and one ground operation in Omdurman, a suburb of Khartoum. There, a group of special forces stormed the building. The journalists wrote that the PMC "Wagner" was helping the RSF with weapons, but they did not mention the attacks on the "Wagnerians" themselves.
- In commenting on this material, the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) only mentioned the words of Kyrylo Budanov that "Ukraine will destroy Russian war criminals anywhere in the world, no matter where they are."
- Fighting between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Force (RSF) broke out on April 15, 2023. RSF opposes the current government and says it wants to establish democracy in the country. So far, more than 3 000 dead and 6 000 wounded are known as a result of this conflict. According to the UN, more than a million people have left the country.