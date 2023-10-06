“Babel” sources: Ukrainian special forces conducted operations in Sudan against the PMC “Wagner”

Ukrainian special forces did conduct operations in Sudan against Russiaʼs PMC "Wagner" and their local allies from the Rapid Support Force (RSF), who attempted a coup dʼétat in April.

This information was confirmed to "Babel" by sources in intelligence circles and provided several videos. In the footage, you can see the work of snipers, FPV drone attacks and a shootout. The details of the operation have not yet been disclosed.