CNN: The Ukrainian military probably hit the henchmen of the PMC “Wagner” in Sudan

Ukrainian special services are probably behind the drone strikes and the ground operation against the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) group in Sudan.

This was reported by the CNN channel with reference to sources.

In a conversation with CNN, an unnamed Ukrainian military officer claimed that this operation was carried out "not by the Sudanese military." The source also noted that "responsibility probably lies with the Ukrainian special services."

It is believed that the PMC "Wagner" mercenaries are helping the Rapid Support Forces in the fight against the Sudanese army and transporting weapons to them. CNN was unable to independently confirm Ukraineʼs involvement in the strikes near the city of Khartoum. But the TV channel claims that the received video shows "characteristic signs of Ukrainian-style drone attacks."

According to CNN, at least eight attacks involved two drones widely used by Ukrainians, in particular, the DJI MAVIC 3. Journalists also saw Ukrainian text on the droneʼs controller.

The TV channel identified the locations of the attacks and the ground operation, which can be seen on video from drones.

Drones damaged the Shambat Bridge, which connects the city of Omdurman and the Sudanese capital Khartoum, in early September. Six strikes by drones were on pickup trucks driving along the Shambat Bridge. Eight other attacks were on parked cars, buildings and gunmen in Omdurman and the western suburb of Ombad.

A senior Sudanese military official interviewed by CNN noted he "knew nothing about the Ukrainian operation in Sudan" and did not believe it was true. American officials were surprised by the suggestion that Ukrainians were responsible for the strikes and the ground operation.