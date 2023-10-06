The head of the Cherkasy Diocese of the UOC MP was informed for the second time about the suspicion of inciting religious enmity

The prosecutorʼs office declared the suspicion of inciting religious enmity to the head of the Cherkasy diocese of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC MP) Metropolitan Feodosius. This is already the second suspicion under this article.

The investigation established that the metropolitan, while under house arrest, posted videos on YouTube where he harassed believers of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) and other denominations, law enforcement officers, the judiciary, local self-government bodies, and public activists.

According to the investigation, his statements contained calls for inciting national and religious enmity, as well as signs of inciting the population of Ukraine to resolve inter-confessional conflicts.

Such conclusions were made by the forensic linguistic examination. Now the prosecutorʼs office will request a preventive measure in the form of detention.