On the sidelines of the summit of the European Political Community, Zelensky met with the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan for the first time.
They discussed the security situation in the South Caucasus and bilateral cooperation. Zelensky noted that Ukraine is interested in regional stability and friendly relations.
- Recently, Armenia has been taking many steps to distance itself from Russia. On September 8 of this year, the ambassador of Armenia in Moscow was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, where he was strongly protested because of "a series of unfriendly steps." It was about the launch of the ratification procedure of the Rome Statute, the trip of the wife of the Prime Minister of Armenia to Kyiv with the transfer of humanitarian aid, as well as the holding of military exercises with the USA on the territory of Armenia, which started on September 11.
- On October 3, the Parliament of Armenia ratified the Rome Statute. Countries that have ratified the Rome Statute are obliged to execute an arrest warrant (Putin, in particular) from the International Criminal Court.
- Moscow has already protested to the Armenian ambassador after announcing its intention to ratify the statute. The speaker of the parliament Alen Simonyan said that Armenia needs this because "war crimes are being committed" against the country. Here he meant the conflict with Azerbaijan. On March 24, the Constitutional Court of Armenia ruled that the Rome Statute does not contradict the countryʼs Constitution.