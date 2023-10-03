The Parliament of Armenia ratified the Rome Statute. The decision was made on October 3.
58 deputies from the ruling party "Civil Contract" voted for the ratification, 25 deputies from the opposition did not vote.
Countries that have ratified the Rome Statute are obliged to execute an arrest warrant (Putin, in particular) from the International Criminal Court. The document has yet to be signed by the President of Armenia, Vahagn Khachatryan.
Moscow has already protested to the Armenian ambassador after announcing its intention to ratify the statute. The speaker of the parliament, Alen Simonyan, said that Armenia needs this because "war crimes are being committed" against the country. Here he meant the conflict with Azerbaijan. On March 24, the Constitutional Court of Armenia ruled that the Rome Statute does not contradict the Basic Law of the country.
- In March 2023, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Putin. He is suspected of illegally deporting children from the occupied territories of Ukraine to Russia. Countries that have ratified the Rome Statute are obliged to comply with the order.
- Recently, Armenia has been taking many steps to distance itself from Russia. On September 8 of this year, the ambassador of Armenia in Moscow was summoned to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where he was strongly protested due to "a series of unfriendly steps", namely: the launch of the ratification procedure of the Rome Statute, the trip of the wife of the Prime Minister of Armenia to Kyiv with the transfer of humanitarian aid, as well as the holding on the territory of Armenia military exercises with the USA, which started on September 11.