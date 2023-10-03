The Parliament of Armenia ratified the Rome Statute. The decision was made on October 3.

58 deputies from the ruling party "Civil Contract" voted for the ratification, 25 deputies from the opposition did not vote.

Countries that have ratified the Rome Statute are obliged to execute an arrest warrant (Putin, in particular) from the International Criminal Court. The document has yet to be signed by the President of Armenia, Vahagn Khachatryan.

Moscow has already protested to the Armenian ambassador after announcing its intention to ratify the statute. The speaker of the parliament, Alen Simonyan, said that Armenia needs this because "war crimes are being committed" against the country. Here he meant the conflict with Azerbaijan. On March 24, the Constitutional Court of Armenia ruled that the Rome Statute does not contradict the Basic Law of the country.