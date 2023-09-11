Joint military exercises with the USA have begun in Armenia. The Kremlin is wary

Military exercises with US peacekeeping forces called Eagle Partner 2023 started in Armenia today, September 11, and will continue until September 20.

This is reported by the Armenian "Radio Liberty".

The training start ceremony took place at the "Zar" training center of the peacekeeping brigade of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia. 85 American and 175 Armenian military personnel are taking part in the exercises. Their goal is stated to be "increasing the level of operational interoperability of units participating in international peacekeeping missions," as well as "exchange of best practices in management and tactical communication."