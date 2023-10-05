Russia is considering the option of freezing the war in Ukraine in order to resume by 2028. Russia is also focusing on the Baltic countries

Russia is considering freezing the war in Ukraine in order to restore its military potential by 2028. Then, in addition to Ukraine, the Baltic countries will be the focus of its attention.

This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on October 5 during the third summit of the European Political Community.

"Now Russia is considering various scenarios for the coming years, one of them is particularly dangerous. If Russia gets some pause or freeze in its aggression, there will be a new critical moment: 2028. If Russia is allowed to adapt now, by 2028 it will have restored the military potential that we destroyed and will be strong enough to attack countries in the focus of its expansion. In addition to Ukraine, these are definitely the Baltic states and definitely other countries where Russian contingents are present. Our intelligence data is clear. Russia is trying to freeze the situation and adapt. It is learning from its mistakes and preparing to move forward," Zelensky noted.

Against this background, Zelensky called on Europe to unite and not allow Putin to destabilize any other parts of the world. "We must increase political and sanctions pressure, so that Russia cannot spread chaos. The presence of Russia, its military or proxies in the territory of any other country is a threat to all of us. We must work together to push Russia out of the territory of other countries," the president added.