Zelensky met with the Prime Minister of Spain. They discussed a new package of defense support

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with the Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez at the summit of the European Political Community. He called the meeting productive.

Zelensky and Sanchez discussed a new package of defense support, which will include additional air defense equipment, artillery and anti-drone systems.

The leaders of the countries also talked about the provision of energy equipment to Ukraine before the winter period, the work and protection of the grain corridor.

Ukraine is also preparing to start negotiations on Ukraineʼs accession to the EU under the presidency of Spain. Zelensky thanked the Prime Minister and Spanish society for supporting this aspiration.

Before the meeting with Zelensky, Sanchez said that Spain is ready to start negotiations on Ukraineʼs accession to the European Union, but stressed that it is worth waiting for the conclusions of the European Commission, as writes the Spanish publication “El Pais”.

The Spanish prime minister added that an informal European Council will also be held in Granada, where leaders will discuss a new European strategy and open debate on deep EU reform to expand the bloc from 27 to 35 members in the coming years.