NAPC considers the courtʼs arguments regarding the former deputy head of the OP Kyrylo Tymoshenko “unconvincing”

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) considers the arguments of the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv regarding the former Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko in the case of the use of powers in personal interests "unconvincing".
The position of NAPC was made public on October 5.
"The arguments of the Pechersk court did not convince the public that the former deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office (OP) [Kyrylo Tymoshenko] is really innocent and, if the NAPC had the opportunity to present its arguments, the National Agency would have effectively used it," the agency noted.
NAPC considers the courtʼs arguments for finding Tymoshenko innocent "incomplete and unconvincing, and the corresponding decision unmotivated." However, due to the imperfection of the legislation, the National Agency does not have the opportunity to present its position in court or appeal the decision in the appellate instance.
- Kyrylo Tymoshenko was the deputy chairman of the OP from May 21, 2019 to January 23, 2023. On July 28, 2023, the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption reported that Tymoshenko used his powers in personal interests. Thus, Tymoshenko signed a letter to the State Border Service with a request to grant permission for his subordinate to travel abroad on a business trip. However, according to NAPC, the real purpose of the subordinateʼs trip abroad was Tymoshenkoʼs private interest — to issue visas for the official and his son. In 2022, Tymoshenko also stayed at the Emily Resort hotel complex in the Lviv region for free three times, twice with his wife and son. Also, in the summer of 2022, Tymoshenko received free Porsche Taycan rental services in the amount of 122,000 hryvnias.
- On October 3, Kyrylo Tymoshenko reported that the other day the court "disproved all available claims" of the NAPC against him.