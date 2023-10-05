NAPC considers the courtʼs arguments regarding the former deputy head of the OP Kyrylo Tymoshenko “unconvincing”

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) considers the arguments of the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv regarding the former Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko in the case of the use of powers in personal interests "unconvincing".

The position of NAPC was made public on October 5.

"The arguments of the Pechersk court did not convince the public that the former deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office (OP) [Kyrylo Tymoshenko] is really innocent and, if the NAPC had the opportunity to present its arguments, the National Agency would have effectively used it," the agency noted.

NAPC considers the courtʼs arguments for finding Tymoshenko innocent "incomplete and unconvincing, and the corresponding decision unmotivated." However, due to the imperfection of the legislation, the National Agency does not have the opportunity to present its position in court or appeal the decision in the appellate instance.