Kyrylo Tymoshenko, an ex-officer of the Presidentʼs Office, said that the court rejected the claims of NACP against him

Former Deputy Head of the Office of the President, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, after 8 months of silence, stated that the other day the court "disproved all existing claims" of the NACP against him.

"I am in Ukraine, in Kyiv. I have not left anywhere and I am not leaving," he added.

"Babel" was told by NACP that the department is not a party in administrative offense cases, therefore, it cannot appeal the courtʼs decision.

In July, the National Agency on Corruption Prevention stated that the ex-deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, used his powers in personal interests and twice violated restrictions by receiving gifts.

According to the agency, Tymoshenko signed a letter to the State Border Guard Service with a request to grant permission for his subordinate to travel abroad in his own interests. Tymoshenko also stayed at the Emili Resort hotel complex three times last year for free, twice with his wife and son. In the summer of 2022, Tymoshenko received free services for renting a Porsche Taycan in the amount of 122,000 hryvnias.