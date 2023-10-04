The director of the Security Department of the Kyiv state military administraiton Tkachuk is suspected of wasting money on the notification system

Roman Tkachuk, Director of the Department of Municipal Security of the Kyiv administration, was informed about the suspicion of spending money on the public address system.

This is reported by the Metropolitan Prosecutorʼs Office.

According to the investigation, in June 2022, Tkachuk concluded a contract with a private company for the overhaul of the territorial automated system of centralized notification (TASCO) in the Desnyansky district of Kyiv. Almost 10 million hryvnias were allocated from the budget for this modernization.

Then Tkachuk signed acts of acceptance of the completed works, where the prices for materials and equipment were overstated by almost a quarter of a million hryvnias. This was confirmed by the examination.

Currently, examinations are ongoing regarding other materials and equipment that were installed during the overhaul of the notification systems. A legal evaluation of the actions of officials of the contracting organization will also be provided. Tkachuk was informed of suspicion under Part 4 of Art. 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.