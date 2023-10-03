The government has started working on a unified Reform Plan until 2027

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the government has started work on a unified Reform Plan until 2027. It should include the initiatives and proposals of partners.

This is stated on the government website.

The plan will cover all areas affecting state institutions, the economy, and interaction with citizens and businesses. It will combine, in particular, seven EU recommendations and structural beacons of the International Monetary Fund.

They will work on a reform plan based on the Concept of Strengthening the Stability of Democracy — this document was handed over by President Zelensky to US President Biden.

The Concept deals with guarantees of stability of democracy, cleansing the country of oligarchic and corrupt influence, development of competition, demonopolization, transparent mechanisms of interaction with the state, etc.

The reform plan will become part of the future Ukrainian doctrine.