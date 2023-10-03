SBI handed over the Mi-2 helicopter to the military, which the management of “Motor Sich” tried to hide from the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) handed over the Mi-2 helicopter to the Ukrainian military, which the former management of the "Motor Sich" joint-stock company tried to hide from the Defense Forces. Mi-2 was arrested in June 2023.

SBI found out that in May 2022, managers ordered subordinates to fly another helicopter, first to one of the European countries, and then to the Middle East.

Now the aircraft has been returned to Ukraine and from now on it will perform tasks in one of the combat units of the Armed Forces.

Within the framework of this case, SBI investigators are solving the issue of bringing one of the former managers of the enterprise to criminal responsibility.