Norway joined the 11th package of EU sanctions against Russia. The country made its own adjustments there

Norway joined the 11th package of EU sanctions against Russia, which was introduced back in June. The Scandinavian country supported all EU sanctions packages.

This is reported on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Norway.

"Norway, together with Europe, reacts to Russiaʼs attack on Ukraine, which is a violation of international law. As a sign of solidarity with Ukraine, we supported all EU sanctions packages. The eleventh package of sanctions is aimed at strengthening existing sanctions and combating their circumvention. This is important because there is an urgent need to stop the flow of money that Russia is using to finance its brutal war of aggression," Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt noted.

The country supported the sanctions with some national adjustments. In particular, they provide for a ban on the transit through Russia of goods and technologies that "can contribute to increasing the military and technological potential of the Russian Federation."

Also, the ban on the sale of securities was extended to securities in any currency.

Norway has expanded the list of legal entities associated with the Russian military industry subject to the export ban. The new package prohibits the import of Russian oil that enters Germany and Poland through the Druzhba pipeline. The list of iron and steel products, as well as the list of luxury items whose import is limited, has also been changed.

At the same time, Oslo did not begin to prohibit access to the ports of vessels involved in transshipment of oil and suspected of violating the ban on the import of Russian oil or the price ceiling.

"Norway is still considering how best to implement this ban in legislation, regulatory changes on this issue will be made later," the statement said.