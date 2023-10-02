The meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council was held in Kyiv for the first time. What were they talking about?

A meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council was held in Kyiv on October 2. The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, spoke about new financial support for Ukraine and security guarantees.

This was reported by the correspondent of "Suspilny".

According to Borrell, this event was historic, as it was the first time that the Council of Diplomacy held an external meeting outside the EU, it was the first time that it was held in a country that is a candidate for membership and a country that is at war.

At the meeting, Borrell proposed a new multi-year package for the European Peace Fund of €5 billion each year. He hopes that by the end of 2023, the EU will agree on revising the Multi-Year Funding Program for Ukraine.

Josep Borrell added that Russia uses hunger and lack of electricity as a weapon, which is why EU diplomats discussed security guarantees for Ukraine at meetings with President Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

For his part, Kuleba noted that Ukraine has proven its ability to export grain without Russia, but the new sea corridor needs the support of the EU.

Also, the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry emphasized that the EU should adopt the 12th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation, which will include the fight against the circumvention of existing restrictions and sanctions against the Russian defense sector, which produces missiles and drones. Kuleba added that there are reasons to seriously discuss sanctions against Russiaʼs nuclear industry.