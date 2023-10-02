The meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council was held in Kyiv for the first time. What were they talking about?

A meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council was held in Kyiv on October 2. The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, spoke about new financial support for Ukraine and security guarantees.
This was reported by the correspondent of "Suspilny".
According to Borrell, this event was historic, as it was the first time that the Council of Diplomacy held an external meeting outside the EU, it was the first time that it was held in a country that is a candidate for membership and a country that is at war.
At the meeting, Borrell proposed a new multi-year package for the European Peace Fund of €5 billion each year. He hopes that by the end of 2023, the EU will agree on revising the Multi-Year Funding Program for Ukraine.
Josep Borrell added that Russia uses hunger and lack of electricity as a weapon, which is why EU diplomats discussed security guarantees for Ukraine at meetings with President Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.
For his part, Kuleba noted that Ukraine has proven its ability to export grain without Russia, but the new sea corridor needs the support of the EU.
Also, the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry emphasized that the EU should adopt the 12th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation, which will include the fight against the circumvention of existing restrictions and sanctions against the Russian defense sector, which produces missiles and drones. Kuleba added that there are reasons to seriously discuss sanctions against Russiaʼs nuclear industry.
The head of EU diplomacy said that diplomats are working on strengthening cooperation between the European and Ukrainian defense industries. The official assured that the EU will continue to support demining of Ukraine, increase its capabilities of cyber defense and protection against hybrid threats, and develop strategic communications.
"The strongest security commitment we can give to Ukraine is membership in the European Union. Now Ukraine is a candidate country, and it continues on this path," Borrell summed up.
- As of June 2023, the Council of the EU has adopted 11 packages of economic and individual sanctions due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The latest package includes tools to combat the circumvention of sanctions, a ban on the transit through Russian territory of goods and technologies that can help Russiaʼs military strengthening, suspension of broadcasting licenses of five more propaganda media (RT Balkan, Oriental Review, Tsargrad, New Eastern Outlook and Katehon). Another 31 companies were added to the sanction list.
- In October, the European Commission will recommend starting negotiations on Ukraineʼs membership in the European Union, writes Bloomberg with reference to sources.
- On June 23, Ukraine officially became a candidate for membership of the European Union. The European Commission has approved certain conditions that Ukraine must fulfill in order to start official accession negotiations. The candidate status gives Ukraine access to special financial funds of the European Union, at the expense of which reforms in countries are financed so that they meet the criteria necessary for full membership in the EU.