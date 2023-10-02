Poland ignored the Defense Industries Forum in Kyiv. The Ukrainian ambassador claims that the country was invited

Ambassador of Ukraine in Warsaw Vasyl Zvarych said that Poland was invited to the Forum of Defense Industries in Kyiv, but its representatives did not come.
He said this in an interview with the TVN 24 channel.
"We have invited everyone from our friendly countries, including defense industry enterprises. Poland was one of the first to receive this invitation, so we were waiting for the participation of the Polish side," noted Zvarych.
He added that each countryʼs decision to attend the event is its own.
"Therefore, we respect such decisions, but this is not a reason to blame Ukraine for the fact that Poland is not there," the ambassador emphasized.
At the same time, Polish government official Jacek Sasin said on "Radio ZET" that the state defense concern Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa did not receive an invitation. He added that recently he has been observing "many unfriendly steps on the part of Ukraine."
- At the first Defense Industries Forum held in Kyiv on September 29, 38 companies from 19 countries joined the Defense Industries Alliance. Within the framework of the Forum, the Ukrainian side signed 20 agreements and memorandums on the manufacture of drones, repair and production of armored vehicles and ammunition.
- In total, 252 defense companies from more than 30 countries of the world took part in the first international Forum of Defense Industries. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba informed that with this event, a new era has begun in the development of the Ukrainian defense industry.