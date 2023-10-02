The IMF mission visited Ukraine for the first time in three years

The mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) visited Ukraine for the first time in more than three years — they discussed the steps needed to implement a four-year program worth $15.6 billion.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal informed about this on October 2.

Shmyhal talked about investment attraction, small and medium business support programs, public-private partnership. They also discussed joint work within the framework of the Multilateral Donor Coordination Platform.

The Ukrainian government informed the IMF about Ukraineʼs need for funds to cover the budget deficit and, separately, about the recovery needs.

