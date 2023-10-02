The Russians shelled Kherson. A patrol, special forces and civilians came under fire

Russia increased its artillery shelling of the liberated Kherson. At night, the Russians attacked the residential quarters, which caused a private house to catch fire — a mother and her two children were injured.

After that, in the morning, the occupiers opened fire on the local gymnasium and transport infrastructure. KORD special forces, who were rescuing a civilian with a traumatic amputation under the explosions, came under fire. The victim was transferred to doctors — his condition is critical.

A police patrol car also came under fire. The blow was so powerful that it pierced the armor. Two policemen were injured, they are hospitalized, one of the patrolmen is in an extremely serious condition.

It is also known about the fourth victim. He receives the help of doctors. His injuries are not serious.