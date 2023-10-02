The ministers of foreign affairs of the European Union will meet for the first time outside the EU, in Kyiv. The meeting will take place on Monday, October 2.
The head of diplomacy of the European Union for foreign affairs Josep Borrell has already arrived and met with the head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba.
"Our support does not depend on how the war develops in the coming days and weeks," EU chief diplomat Josep Borrell told reporters.
- On September 30, Josep Borrell arrived in Odesa with an unannounced visit. He visited the Holy Transfiguration Cathedral destroyed by the Russian attack and declared that the EU will support Ukraine in the war "as much as it takes." On October 1, Borrell was already in Kyiv and met with Defense Minister Rustem Umyerov — the European Union is preparing long-term security commitments for Ukraine.
- The European Union allocated a total of €85 billion to support Ukraine. In particular, EU military support reached €25 billion.