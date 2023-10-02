The ministers of foreign affairs of the European Union will meet for the first time outside the EU, in Kyiv. The meeting will take place on Monday, October 2.

The head of diplomacy of the European Union for foreign affairs Josep Borrell has already arrived and met with the head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba.

"Our support does not depend on how the war develops in the coming days and weeks," EU chief diplomat Josep Borrell told reporters.