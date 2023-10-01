High Representative Borrell: the EU allocated a total of €85 billion to support Ukraine

The European Union has allocated a total of €85 billion to support Ukraine. It is about military, civil, humanitarian aid.

This was stated by the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, during a press conference in Kyiv, Suspilne reports.

According to him, the military support of the EU reached €25 billion.

After the meeting with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umyerov, Borrell noted that the European Union is preparing long-term security obligations for Ukraine.

"It was a meeting to define priorities with the Minister of Defense, to tell him, to show him what we are doing, what we could be doing more. And also to understand the reason why in some cases our support is not perceived as important as it is," said the head of EU diplomacy at a press conference.