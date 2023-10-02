The case of Ukraine against Russia: 32 countries joined not in the lawsuit about genocide, but in the correct interpretation of the Convention

In an interview with Babel, Ukraineʼs agent at the UN International Court of Justice Anton Korynevych explained the difference in terms when they say that "32 countries have joined the Ukrainian lawsuit against Russia."

"They did not join the lawsuit, because the case did not turn into a case of ʼUkraine and 32 states against Russia.ʼ This is still a case of ʼUkraine vs. Russia. These 32 states are not parties to the dispute. They joined on the basis of the rule that when the issue in a certain case in court concerns an international treaty, which is multilateral, other member states of this treaty can join the case on the issues of correct interpretation and application of the Convention," the special envoy stressed.

That is, these countries contributed their opinions precisely in the matter of interpretation.

"This is important for them, they are interested in the fact that the Convention is correctly interpreted, correctly applied and does not serve as a basis for such actions in the future," Anton Korynevych added.

Note that at the current stage, the court determines whether it has jurisdiction to hear the case on its merits.