General Staff: The Ukrainian military destroyed 30 artillery systems of the invaders, and the air defense forces destroyed 16 drones

During the day, 38 combat clashes took place between the Ukrainian and Russian troops. Russia lost 440 invaders, 30 artillery systems and 11 tanks.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces writes about this.

In the Bakhmut direction, the Russians unsuccessfully tried to restore the lost position in the Klishchiivka area of the Luhansk region. They also unsuccessfully tried to restore positions in the Avdiyivka district of Donetsk region and improve the tactical position in the Novoselyvka region and east of Stepovoy. Maryinka in Donetsk region was attacked more than ten times by the occupiers.

In the Zaporizhia direction, the invaders unsuccessfully wanted to restore lost positions in the Novodarivka area of the Zaporizhia region and improve the tactical position in the area west of Verbovoi.

Meanwhile, the Air Defense Force destroyed 16 Shahed attack drones during the night of October 1. In total, the Russians launched 30 drones from the southern, southeastern, and northern directions (Cape Chauda — TOT Crimea, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Kursk — Russian Federation).

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України