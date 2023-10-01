The occupiers attacked Cherkasy with drones. There is a hit in Uman

On the night of October 1, the Russian occupiers massively attacked the Cherkasy region with attack drones.

Ihor Taburets, head of the regional military administration, writes about this.

In Uman, there is a hit on the industrial infrastructure. Fires broke out in warehouses, particularly with grain. One person was injured.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

The liquidation of the consequences is now underway. All specialized services are working on the spot, and law enforcement officers are recording the results of the shelling.