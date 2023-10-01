News

The occupiers attacked Cherkasy with drones. There is a hit in Uman

Author:
Liza Brovko
Date:

On the night of October 1, the Russian occupiers massively attacked the Cherkasy region with attack drones.

Ihor Taburets, head of the regional military administration, writes about this.

In Uman, there is a hit on the industrial infrastructure. Fires broke out in warehouses, particularly with grain. One person was injured.

1 3

The liquidation of the consequences is now underway. All specialized services are working on the spot, and law enforcement officers are recording the results of the shelling.