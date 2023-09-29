Norway also banned the entry of cars with Russian registration

Since October 2, Norway has banned cars with Russian license plates from entering its territory.
AP writes about it.
The ban means that Russian-registered passenger cars with nine or fewer seats can no longer enter Norway. Buses and minibuses with ten or more seats will still be able to cross the border at Sturskoog, the only crossing point between Norway and Russia. There is a 198-kilometer border between the countries.
The government said that the exceptions would be for diplomatic vehicles, for cars belonging to Norwegian citizens and their family members permanently residing in the Russian Federation, as well as for trips necessary for humanitarian reasons — acute illness, death, or funeral of a family member.
- On September 8, the European Commission extended sanctions against Russia and added new restrictions to them. The document states that if Russians enter the country on a vehicle with a Russian license plate, it will be an illegal import according to EU regulations. Therefore, countries will have the right to confiscate cars, smartphones, other equipment and valuables from those who violate this ban. Later, the European Commission eased the restrictions: cars remain banned, but customs officials must act "proportionately and sensibly" with regard to the seizure of personal items that "cause insignificant concern in view of the circumvention of sanctions." The amended text no longer referred to phones, laptops, etc.
- Finland, Poland, Latvia and Estonia have banned cars with Russian license plates from entering their territory, following the recommendations of the European Commission. Lithuania joined the restrictions.