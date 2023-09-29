Lithuania closed the border for cars with Russian license plates. Existing transport must be taken out of the EU within 6 months

From September 11, 2023, the customs authorities of Lithuania prohibited the entry of cars with Russian license plates into the territory of the country. Owners of such cars must take their vehicle out of Lithuania and the European Union in general within 6 months from the date of entry.
This was reported in the press service of the Lithuanian customs.
The ban applies to cars, campers, minibuses with up to 10 passenger seats.
An exception was made for cars transiting to or from the Kaliningrad region of Russia and having a simplified transit document (FTD). Their passage through Lithuania can last no more than a day. The owner must be in the car — in his absence, the vehicle will not be allowed to enter the territory of Lithuania.
Violators face a fine and/or confiscation of the car.
- On September 8, the European Commission extended sanctions against Russia and added new restrictions to them. The document states that if Russians enter the country on a vehicle with a Russian license plate, it will be an illegal import according to EU regulations. Therefore, countries will have the right to confiscate cars, smartphones, other equipment and valuables from those who violate this ban. Later, the European Commission eased the restrictions: cars remain banned, but customs officials must act "proportionately and sensibly" with regard to the seizure of personal items that "cause insignificant concern in view of the circumvention of sanctions." The amended text no longer referred to phones, laptops, etc.
- Finland, Poland, Latvia and Estonia have banned cars with Russian license plates from entering their territory, following the recommendations of the European Commission.