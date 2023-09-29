Lithuania closed the border for cars with Russian license plates. Existing transport must be taken out of the EU within 6 months

From September 11, 2023, the customs authorities of Lithuania prohibited the entry of cars with Russian license plates into the territory of the country. Owners of such cars must take their vehicle out of Lithuania and the European Union in general within 6 months from the date of entry.

This was reported in the press service of the Lithuanian customs.

The ban applies to cars, campers, minibuses with up to 10 passenger seats.

An exception was made for cars transiting to or from the Kaliningrad region of Russia and having a simplified transit document (FTD). Their passage through Lithuania can last no more than a day. The owner must be in the car — in his absence, the vehicle will not be allowed to enter the territory of Lithuania.

Violators face a fine and/or confiscation of the car.