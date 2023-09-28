Actor Michael Gambon, who played Dumbledore in the Harry Potter films, has died

British and Irish actor Michael Gambon died at the age of 82. He became famous, in particular, thanks to the role of Albus Dumbledore in the "Harry Potter" films.

"The Guardian" writes about it.

A statement on behalf of his wife Lady Gambon and son Fergus said the actor died in hospital after a bout of pneumonia.

Sir Michael John Gambon was born on October 19, 1940 in Dublin. He is a multiple nominee of "Emmy", "Golden Globe", BAFTA and other awards.

Gambon found success in the arthouse film "The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover" (1989) and went on to star in major films such as "Sleepy Hollow", "The Insider" and "Gosford Park". He took over the role of Albus Dumbledore in "Harry Potter" from Richard Harris after his death in 2002. Also, the actor voiced many films, in particular, he voices Uncle Pastuso in both films about Paddington.

In October 2022, the actor Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, died. The actor died at the age of 73.