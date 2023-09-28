News

Swiss glaciers have shrunk by 10% in two years

Liza Brovko
The commission of the Swiss Academy of Sciences reported on the sharp acceleration of the melting of glaciers in the country — due to the summer heat and low-snow winters, they lost 10% of their volume in two years.

The Associated Press writes about it.

In Switzerland, which has the most glaciers among all European countries, 4% of the total volume of glaciers disappeared in 2023. In 2022 — 6%, which was the largest loss of ice since measurements began.

"The melting is dramatic, with as much ice lost in just two years as between 1960 and 1990," the academy noted.