Swiss glaciers have shrunk by 10% in two years

The commission of the Swiss Academy of Sciences reported on the sharp acceleration of the melting of glaciers in the country — due to the summer heat and low-snow winters, they lost 10% of their volume in two years.

The Associated Press writes about it.

In Switzerland, which has the most glaciers among all European countries, 4% of the total volume of glaciers disappeared in 2023. In 2022 — 6%, which was the largest loss of ice since measurements began.