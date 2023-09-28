Swiss glaciers have shrunk by 10% in two years

The commission of the Swiss Academy of Sciences reported on the sharp acceleration of the melting of glaciers in the country — due to the summer heat and low-snow winters, they lost 10% of their volume in two years.
The Associated Press writes about it.
In Switzerland, which has the most glaciers among all European countries, 4% of the total volume of glaciers disappeared in 2023. In 2022 — 6%, which was the largest loss of ice since measurements began.
"The melting is dramatic, with as much ice lost in just two years as between 1960 and 1990," the academy noted.
- In 2022, the UN published a list of glaciers that will disappear by 2050.
- In 2022, Swiss glaciers recorded the highest rate of melting since records began more than a century ago. The melting of the glacier in the Alps even caused the border between Italy and Switzerland to change.