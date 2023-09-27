The President accepted credentials from the ambassadors of six countries and the European Union

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi accepted credentials from the ambassadors of Estonia, France, Slovenia, Hungary, Great Britain, Canada and the European Union.
Zelenskyi also talked with each of them about bilateral relations, support, and joint challenges and opportunities.
"The world is with Ukraine! Thanks for support. We will work together for victory and to strengthen the strong partnership between our countries," the president wrote.
- On September 20, the new ambassador of the European Union, Katarina Maternova, started work in Ukraine.
- On August 20, the new ambassador of France, Gael Vaissier, arrived in Ukraine and began his mission. Two days after that, Mateja Prevolšek became the newly appointed ambassador of Slovenia to Ukraine.
- On July 6, Great Britain appointed a new ambassador to Ukraine. He became Martin Harris.