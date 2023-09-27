News

The President accepted credentials from the ambassadors of six countries and the European Union

Liza Brovko
President Volodymyr Zelenskyi accepted credentials from the ambassadors of Estonia, France, Slovenia, Hungary, Great Britain, Canada and the European Union.

Zelenskyi also talked with each of them about bilateral relations, support, and joint challenges and opportunities.

"The world is with Ukraine! Thanks for support. We will work together for victory and to strengthen the strong partnership between our countries," the president wrote.