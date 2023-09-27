Genocide case: Ukraine is waiting for its lawsuit against Russia to be considered on the merits

The agent of Ukraine at the UN International Court of Justice, Anton Korynevich, said that Russia used the court as a platform for propaganda, but the Ukrainian side hopes that a decision will be made in The Hague and that Ukraineʼs lawsuit against Russia will be considered on the merits.

Babel correspondent Oksana Kovalenko from The Hague reports this.

"It is the court that must decide this issue and determine whether it has jurisdiction over the case. It is important to us that we use this court as a court of law. We argue with international law and facts. We do not use it as a platform for political demonstrations and for propagandistic statements that are made in order to show them to the domestic society," said Korynevich.

According to him, Russia used the court as a propaganda platform, and "todayʼs co-agent of Ukraine perfectly mentioned this in his closing speech."

Korynevych added that within two weeks, the Ukrainian side provided all the information the court needed to make a decision and proceed to the stage of consideration of the case on its merits.

"We will wait for the pronouncement of court decisions and hope that the case will proceed to consideration of the merits. We believe that such a great interest of states [32 states spoke on the side of Ukraine], which showed that the interpretation of the Genocide Convention is indeed a matter for the international community, and we believe that this is also an important feature of this case," he emphasized.

Responding to journalistsʼ questions about when the courtʼs decision can be expected, Korynevych said that he was grateful to the court for the speedy justice it demonstrated.

"Therefore, we hope that the court will not lose speed in this case, realizing that it is actually very important not only for Ukraine, but also for the international community," the agent said.