A single 112 rescue service was launched in the Kyiv region

The 112 telephone service has been launched in the Kyiv region. It is a single number for all emergency situations — an alternative to hotlines 101, 102, 103 and 104.

This was reported to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

Operators accept calls from this number. The dispatchers direct requests to the necessary units, which respond accordingly. There are also sign language operators who can communicate with applicants via video call. To do this, you need to send an SMS message to the number 112 and wait for a connection link.