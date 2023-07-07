In Kyiv, the 112 service was launched — it is a single number for all emergency situations

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has fully implemented the 112 service in Kyiv. This is the single number for all emergencies.

This was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko.

How does it work?

First, the operators receive calls from citizens, and then the requests are directed to the necessary units, which respond accordingly.

There are also sign language operators who can communicate with applicants via video call. To do this, you need to send an SMS message to the number 112 and wait for a connection link.

"We promised to launch the service at the beginning of July — and we kept our word. Our next steps are to scale 112 first in all cities with millions, and then to the entire territory of the state," Klymenko noted.