The British Museum has asked the public to help recover stolen exhibits

The British Museum has appealed to the public to help identify and return ancient artefacts that have disappeared from its collection.

The museum clarified that most of them are Greek and Roman precious stones and jewelry. Photos of some of them were published on the institutionʼs website.

60 items have already been returned. Another 300 were identified.

"If you may have or have had items from the British Museum, or if you have any other information that might help us, please contact us," the museumʼs website urged.

The institution will work with an international team of experts to return the exhibits. They are already in the Register of Lost Art Objects.