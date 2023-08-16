An employee of the British Museum was fired because of the missing exhibits

The British Museum in London has fired one of its staff members after valuables from the museumʼs collection "went missing, were stolen or damaged".

This is reported by the BBC.

We are talking about gold, jewelry and precious stones. They dated from the 15th century BC to the 19th century AD. Most of the exhibits were kept in storage and were not put on public display recently.

The director of the British Museum, Hartwig Fischer, said that the museum would make efforts to return the valuables, and that the museum employee was facing legal action.

London Policeʼs Economic Crime Unit is investigating, but no arrests have yet been made. The British Museum has also launched a security review.