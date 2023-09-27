A former military officer organized the issuance of false certificates for evaders in the Zaporizhzhia region

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) exposed a scheme to evade mobilization in Zaporizhzhia. It was organized by the former head of the Military Commissariat.

This was reported in the press service of SBI.

In the cardiology department of the city emergency hospital, the petitioners were issued with forged documents about the alleged operation. On the basis of this, the military medical commision (MMC) adopted the "required" conclusion. This was facilitated by the military and his subordinates.

The perpetrators managed to provide "services" to at least 40 evaders, and some of them managed to register various degrees of disability in order to receive compensation. Now "clients" have to prove their "diseases" on repeated MMCs.

Criminal proceedings were opened under the articles of evasion of military service during mobilization and evasion of military service under martial law (Part 2 of Article 28, Article 336, Part 4 of Article 409 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The extras face up to 10 years in prison.