Joe Bidenʼs German shepherd has bitten a Secret Service employee again

US President Joe Bidenʼs German shepherd Komandor bit a US Secret Service agent at the White House again. It happened on Monday, September 25, CNN reports.

"Yesterday around 20:00, a Secret Service police officer came into contact with the pet of the presidential family and was bitten. The medical personnel provided comprehensive assistance to the officer," Secret Service communications chief Anthony Guglielmi told reporters. According to him, the victim is doing well.

This is already the 11th time that Commander has bitten an employee of the White House or the residence of the Bidens. Before that, the dog attacked people at least 10 times in five months (from October 2022 to January 2023). In November 2022, one officer was even hospitalized due to a dog bite.

Earlier, the White House informed that the Bidens would conduct additional training and improve the methods of raising a shepherd dog.

Asked by CNN about the Commanderʼs training, US first lady spokeswoman Elizabeth Alexander said: "The presidential family continues to work to help the Commander cope with the often unpredictable situations around the White House."