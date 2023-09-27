Lithuania transferred radar equipment to the Ukrainian Navy

The Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Lithuania handed over sets of radar equipment for sea surveillance to the Ukrainian Navy.
This was reported in the Ministry of Defense of Lithuania.
"This support will strengthen Ukraineʼs maritime surveillance capabilities and help to better understand the situation at sea. For Ukraine, which has been devastated by the Russian war, these radar devices will be important for the protection of both its territorial waters and the safety of its citizens," noted Minister of National Defense Arvydas Anushauskas.
- Lithuania has been actively providing assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation. In 2022, Lithuaniaʼs military support reached €283 million. The country has already provided Ukraine with two Mi-8 helicopters and several dozen L-70 anti-aircraft guns with ammunition, M113 armored personnel carriers, Land Rover SUVs and rations for the military. Lithuanians also raised €6 million for air defense radars for Ukraine.
- In total, the Baltic state has handed over €0.5 billion in aid since the start of the full-scale invasion. The total volume of Lithuanian aid to Ukraine exceeded one billion euros, or more than 1.2% of the countryʼs GDP. Half of this aid is military.