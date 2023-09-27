Lithuania transferred radar equipment to the Ukrainian Navy

The Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Lithuania handed over sets of radar equipment for sea surveillance to the Ukrainian Navy.

This was reported in the Ministry of Defense of Lithuania.

LK KJP

"This support will strengthen Ukraineʼs maritime surveillance capabilities and help to better understand the situation at sea. For Ukraine, which has been devastated by the Russian war, these radar devices will be important for the protection of both its territorial waters and the safety of its citizens," noted Minister of National Defense Arvydas Anushauskas.