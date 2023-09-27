General Staff: The Russians lost another 320 soldiers and 38 artillery units over the past day

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the estimated losses of Russian troops as of September 27. The occupiers have lost approximately 320 soldiers killed, three tanks, four armored vehicles, 38 artillery systems, an air defense system, 24 drones, 29 vehicles and two special vehicles over the past day.

The total losses of the Russians since the beginning of the full-scale invasion are as follows:

As for the situation at the front, according to the General Staff, Ukrainian troops are continuing their defense in the east and south of Ukraine and advancing in the Melitopol and Bakhmut directions.

The Russian occupiers have stopped advancing in the Bakhmut area, but are attacking near the temporarily occupied Donetsk and Novodarivka. Troops repelled attacks on Severne, and there were also 13 unsuccessful assaults near Maryinka, Donetsk region. Ukrainian soldiers repelled an attack south of Novodarivka, Zaporizhzhia region.