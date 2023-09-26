Zaluzhny held the last conversation with the commander-in-chief of the American forces, Mark Milley. His term is coming to an end

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhnyi held a conversation with the head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley. It was a closing call as the US general will step down this week.

Milleyʼs successor, American General Charles Q. Brown, also joined the conversation.

"We discussed the situation at the front with our partners. He informed about the course of defensive and offensive operations. The situation is under control. Our soldiers did not allow the loss of a single position. In some directions, despite the fierce resistance of the enemy, we continue to move forward," said Zaluzhnyi.

The commander-in-chief emphasized that Ukraine needs additional means of air defense, artillery and ammunition.

Milley resigns

General Mark Milleyʼs term as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff ends on September 30. Milley has held this position since 2019. He is remembered for his role in strengthening the international alliance in support of Ukraine and the controversial withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.

His position will be taken by the Commander-in-Chief of the US Air Force, Charles Brown. His appointment has already been supported by the US Senate. Brown will be the second black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in history. Brown is a former fighter pilot with command experience in the Pacific.