The US Senate supported the candidacy of General Brown for the post of chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He will replace Milly

The US Senate supported the Commander-in-Chief of the US Air Force, General Charles Q. Brown, for the position of Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the US Armed Forces. He will replace Mark Milley.

Reuters writes about it.

83 senators voted for Brown. Eleven of them were against. The Senate had previously been unable to vote on the appointment of Brown and two other military officials because of a block by Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville. The leader of the Democrats, Chuck Schumer, used a special procedure and bypassed the disagreement of the Republican.

Tuberville blocked the decision in protest of a Pentagon policy passed last year that provides paid leave and reimbursements for service members who travel for abortions.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin congratulated Brown, thanked Schumer for holding the vote and criticized Tuberville for his position.