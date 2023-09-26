Female doctors and pharmacists must be registered for military service. There will be no restrictions on leaving Ukraine for them

All women between the ages of 18 and 60 with a medical or pharmaceutical education, as well as scientific employees and heads of health care units, must be on the military register. This rule has been in effect since 1992.

The Ministry of Health writes about it.

Since the norm worked imperfectly, from October 1, 2023, female doctors and female pharmacists, who are still absent, must be registered. Three years are set aside for this procedure — until December 31, 2026.

From January 2023, women studying medicine or pharmaceutical specialties will be registered for military service immediately after graduation. Two months before the end of studies, the educational institution submits lists of female graduates to military commissariats.

Military registration is not mandatory mobilization. In this way, the state will understand how many doctors and pharmacists it has.

As for going abroad for women, there will be no changes from October 1. Every woman with a medical and pharmaceutical education will continue to be able to freely cross the state border, regardless of whether she is on military registration or not. Restrictions apply only to some categories of civil servants and officials.