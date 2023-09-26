General Staff: The Defense Forces eliminated 400 invaders and destroyed 39 enemy artillery systems over the past day

The Russian army lost approximately 400 soldiers, 5 tanks, 19 armored fighting vehicles and 39 artillery systems over the past day. In total, 276 670 Russians have already died in the war in Ukraine.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to defend themselves in the east and south of Ukraine, advancing in the Melitopol and Bakhmut directions.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled 5 attacks in the Klishchiivka region of Donetsk region.

The Defense Forces also repelled attacks in Avdiivka and Severne districts of Donetsk region. The occupiers unsuccessfully advanced in the Maryinka area and tried to restore the lost position in the Novomykhailivka area. In the Shakhtarsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, Ukrainian fighters continue to hold the defense.

Last day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made 11 strikes on the accumulations of Russians, their weapons and military equipment, and also struck the enemyʼs anti-aircraft missile systems 7 times.

Units of the missile forces hit 9 artillery pieces, an area where personnel and military equipment are concentrated, an ammunition depot and a EW station.