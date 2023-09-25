Russian troops shelled Kherson several times a day. There are dead and wounded

Russian troops shelled the Dniprovsky district of Kherson once again during the day.

According to the regional prosecutorʼs office, the shelling was massive and was carried out by artillery. Two men and a woman, who were outside at that moment, died in the residential area. Two more townspeople were also injured and hospitalized.

Residential buildings, shopping centers, motor vehicles were damaged. The prosecutorʼs office is investigating a violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code).

Today, September 25, the Russians have already shelled the Dniprovsky district. In the afternoon, they aimed at the market. Trading points were destroyed by shelling, a pharmacy was damaged, windows were broken in nearby houses. A 45-year-old saleswoman was injured. She was hospitalized in moderate condition.