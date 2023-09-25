SBU exposed a network of Russian agents in the Kharkiv region

Specialists of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) neutralized the agent network of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Federation Armed Forces (known as GRU).

This was reported in SBU press service.

Russian agents collected intelligence on the geolocation of fortified areas and the routes of movement of Ukrainian military equipment, including by rail.

In addition, the attackers collected compromising material on the military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Russian intelligence paid the greatest attention to the current officials of the local military commissions and the military medical commisions (MMC). They were planned to be recruited.

Russian agents also monitored the consequences of Russian airstrikes on Kharkiv and reported to the occupiers.

SBU detained four Russian agents at their places of residence. Among them are a taxi driver and an employee of a local gas supply company. According to the investigation, they were controlled remotely by a former local resident who fled to Russia at the beginning of the full-scale war. There he was recruited by GRU employees.

During searches of the detaineesʼ homes, computers and mobile phones with evidence of crimes and three hand grenades were found.

Investigators of the Security Service notified the three detainees of suspicion under part 2 of Art. 28, Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law, by prior conspiracy by a group of persons).

Another person involved was informed of suspicion under part 1 of Art. 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal handling of ammunition). The suspects are in custody. They face various terms of imprisonment, including life imprisonment.