General Staff: The Defense Forces eliminated more than 276 000 Russians

The Russian army lost approximately 420 soldiers, 5 tanks, 13 armored fighting vehicles, 27 artillery systems and two air defense systems over the past day. In total, 276 270 Russians have already died in the war in Ukraine.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled enemy attacks in the areas east of Bohdanivka and south-east of Bila Hora (Donetsk region). The Russians tried to restore lost positions in the Klishchiivka area, but without success. Also, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled attacks in the Avdiivka and Maryinka area (Donetsk region) and are continuing their offensive in the Melitopol direction.

Yesterday, the Ukrainian aviation carried out 8 strikes on areas where the Russians were concentrated, their weapons and military equipment.

The missile forces hit two anti-aircraft missile systems, four artillery pieces and an ammunition depot.