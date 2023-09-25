The number of victims of shootouts between armed men and the police has increased in Kosovo

Gunmen engaged in a shootout with police in the northern village of Banska near the border with Serbia (in Kosovo). The attackers barricaded themselves in the Orthodox monastery. During the confrontation, one law enforcement officer and three attackers were killed. Two police officers were injured.

Reuters writes about it.

The Serbian Orthodox Church reported that armed men left the monastery during the night. It is not known where they are.

According to Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, this attack occurred because Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti refused to form an association of Serbian municipalities in northern Kosovo.

"Serbia will never recognize an independent Kosovo, so you can kill us all," he noted.

Kosovo Interior Minister Jelal Svekla said police had found a large quantity of weapons, explosives and uniforms, "enough for hundreds of other attackers" — allegedly indicating preparations for a mass attack. Border guards of Kosovo closed two checkpoints on the border with Serbia.

The head of the UN mission in Kosovo Caroline Ziade and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell condemned the violence in Kosovo. According to Borrellʼs office, he spoke with Kurti and Vucic on September 24.